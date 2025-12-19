Palestinian women struggle to receive donated food at a community kitchen in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025

Gaza Under Harsh Winter: Storms, Destroyed Shelters, and Urgent Humanitarian Crisis

Published On 19 Dec 202519 Dec 2025

  • Mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire deal are expected to hold talks in the United States city of Miami.
  • US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet senior officials from Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye to discuss the next phase of the US-proposed agreement.