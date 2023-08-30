GECCU launches its 10th Annual Youth Leadership Symposium

Some ninety students are attending the 10th Annual Youth Leadership Symposium organised by the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union, GECCU, which opened this morning at the Anglican Pastoral Centre at New Montrose.

The forum, which targets GECCU scholarship holders, is being held with the theme: Embracing the Pathway to Success

Addressing the opening ceremony, President of GECCU Michael Sayers urged the GECCU Scholars to reflect on the opportunities being provided to ensure their success in life.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SAYERS-GECCU.mp3

The feature address at this morning’s opening ceremony was delivered by Sophia Searles, Owner and Manager of Searles Agro Products.

Miss Searles pointed out that success is achieved through continuous learning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SOPHIA-GECCU.mp3