GECCU Miss SVG 2023 Community Service Project scheduled to launch next week

The GECCU Miss SVG 2023 Community Service Project will be officially launched here next week.

The launch will be hosted by the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, on Wednesday August 16th, at 10:00am at the La Vue Boutique Hotel Conference Room.

The GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project is in its second year and seeks to engender a spirit of volunteerism and outreach that will help to build stronger communities and awaken the consciousness of contestants and persons in the community.

This year, the contestants are required to complete a project based on a selected theme, by implementing a series of activities within a community across SVG.

The launch will see the reveal of the nine areas to be covered and share insight on the activities and prizes to be awarded to the winner.

Remarks will be delivered by the Acting CEO of GECCU Maxine Johnney; Chairman of the CDC Board, Ricardo Adams, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, Aviar Charles and the Miss SVG 2023 Contestants.