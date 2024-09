President of GECCU Michael Sayers says GECCU recognizes the importance of the role of small businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a series of training for small businesses this morning, Sayers urged participants to use the event to improve upon themselves and their businesses.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/GECCU-TRAINING.mp3