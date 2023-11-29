Gender Affairs Division to host activities against Gender-Based Violence

The Gender Affairs Division will be seeking to further sensitize the Vincentian public about Gender-Based violence through the sixteen days of Activities against Gender-Based Violence.

The Ministry of National Mobilization and Gender Affairs is spearheading the activities with the theme “A Brighter Future for All – Free from Gender-Based Violence”.

Among the activities was a Radio Discussion Program on NBC Radio on Tuesday.

Teacher Marlon Young, who is involved with the National Adolescents Group, said they are looking at creative ways to expand their outreach programs.

Coordinator of the National Family Planning Unit, Arleta John-Douglas says some of the activities will target Churches throughout the country.

The Global 16 Days Campaign runs from November 25th – International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10th – Human Rights Day.

Photo credit: Building and wood workers international