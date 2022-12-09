Gender Affairs Division to host an event later today

The Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of National Mobilization will host an event later today dubbed “When Sisters and Brothers Unite – Conversations on Gender Based Violence.

The event will be held at Frenches House from five this afternoon, as part of activities to observe 16 days of Activism against Gender based Violence.

There will be presentations from Counselling and Psychologist and Gender Based Violence Consultant – Andrea Gaymes-Mohess; International Human Rights lawyer – Jeshua Bardoo; Counsellor at the Child Development Division – Kelsey Cambridge; Executive Director of RedRoot SVG and Youth Counselor – Phylicia Alexander; School and Clinical Psychologist – Dr. Alisa Alvis and VincyCHAP Programs and Projects Advisor – Marlon Young.

The 16 days of activism was held with the theme “A Brighter Future for all – Free from Gender based Violence” and will climax tomorrow – Human Rights Day.

Minister responsible for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster said the Government will continue the sensitization campaign to address gender based violence.

