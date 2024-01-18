Geologist Professor Richard Robertson emphasizes the significance of learning about earthquakes

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Geologist Professor Richard Robertson emphasizes the significance of learning about earthquakes
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Geologist Professor Richard Robertson, has highlighted the importance of acquiring knowledge about earthquakes.

Professor Robertson was making a presentation at a workshop for Teachers earlier this week, which focused on Geological Hazards.

He spoke about the important role of Teachers in educating the nation’s youth.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/RICHIE-1.mp3

 

Professor Roberson said it is also important that persons are aware of the measures to take in the event of an earthquake or any other geological hazards.

See also

 

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/RICHIE-2.mp3

 