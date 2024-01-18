Geologist Professor Richard Robertson emphasizes the significance of learning about earthquakes

Geologist Professor Richard Robertson, has highlighted the importance of acquiring knowledge about earthquakes.

Professor Robertson was making a presentation at a workshop for Teachers earlier this week, which focused on Geological Hazards.

He spoke about the important role of Teachers in educating the nation’s youth.

Professor Roberson said it is also important that persons are aware of the measures to take in the event of an earthquake or any other geological hazards.

