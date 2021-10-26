German ISIS bride sentenced to 10 years in prison over death of Yazidi girl left to die in sun

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Higher Regional Court in Munich found the woman, identified only as Jennifer W., guilty of crimes against humanity for “enslavement resulting in the death of another” as well as being a member of a foreign terrorist group, the court’s spokesperson Florian Gliwitzky told CNN.

Jennifer W. was living in Iraq with her ISIS fighter husband in 2015 when he purchased a Yazidi woman and her five-year-old daughter as slaves.

Gliwitzky said the husband, who is facing a separate trial in Frankfurt, subjected the Yazidi woman and her daughter to “daily abuse.”

“The 5-year-old daughter was abused by blows to the head and pushing on the floor, which was so strong that the child injured her shoulder,” Gliwitzky said.

Read More