German police conduct raids in Saxony over ‘anti-vaxxer murder plot’

The searches in the city of Dresden targeted individual members of a group on the messaging program Telegram, where plans for the killing were discussed in connection with the state government’s coronavirus curbs, police said.

The group “Dresden Offlinevernetzung,” or Dresden offline networking, came to the attention of authorities after an investigation published last week by broadcaster ZDF.

The ZDF report revealed that members of the Telegram group spoke about killing representatives of the Saxony state government at meetings in Dresden.

Special forces took part in Wednesday’s raids launched after statements by members of the Telegram group suggested that they might be in possession of sharp weapons and crossbows, Saxony police said on Twitter.

