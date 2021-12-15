German police search for group after discovering plans to murder officials over vaccine policies

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The searches targeted individual members of a group on the messaging app Telegram who reportedly discussed plans to kill the governor and other members of the government over their Covid-19 vaccine policies, Saxony police said in a statement.

German investigative TV magazine ZDF Frontal 21 first reported on the alleged plot last Tuesday. Saxony police said the news report prompted an official probe into the Telegram group “Dresden Offlinevernetzung,” which means Dresden Offline Networking in German.

Investigators uncovered communications in which people “uttered plans to murder Saxony’s governor and other members of Saxony’s state government.” Some individual group members hinted they were allegedly in possession of “live weapons and cross-bows,” police said.

Kai Anders, a spokesman for Saxony’s state criminal investigations office, said weapons parts were found during the raids. Including pieces of cross-bows. However, authorities are still looking at whether the pieces “could be assembled to form a weapon and one that can fire.”

