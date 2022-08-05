Glenside Ball Blazers defeats the St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force

Glenside Ball Blazers retained the title in the Arnos Vale Football League by edging the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 1 point to complete the League on 14 points.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force had to settle for second position.

Blossom Unlimited defeated Strike Force 5-1 to finish on 11 points and third place.

The Knock-out Championship will begin today when the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet Sharpes FC at 4.30 p. m at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.