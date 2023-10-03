Glenside Community Restoration Project officially opened

Another Quick Impact Project, namely the, The Glenside Community Restoration Project was officially opened yesterday in the community of Marriaqua.

The Quick Impact Project a collaborative agreement between St Vincent and the Grenadines and he Government of the Republic of India, was signed in 2019 to fund the completion four projects at a cost of $200,000 USD.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony yesterday evening High Commissioner of the Republic of India to St Vincent and the Grenadines Shankar Balahandran, said that despite supply chain disruptions the contractors in St Vincent and the Grenadines were able to complete the projects on time within the estimated costs.

The High Commissioner noted that India is actively collaborating with St Vincent and the Grenadines on a $1.3 million USD grant project aimed at modernizing the arrowroot industry at Orange Hill.

High Commissioner Balahandran also outlined other collaborative projects between the Indian Government and the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative for the constituency of Marriaqua St. Clair Prince gave an outline of the work done on Recreation Center.

The area representative also thanked Kem Bartholomew of BRAGSA who did the design of the project.

The project includes a river defense, a pavilion with change and meeting rooms, toilets, bleachers, hardcourt and children playground.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair