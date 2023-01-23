Glitch in traffic system triggers concern: Judiciary to address issue Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

With just over a week to go before the new traffic ticketing system takes effect on February 1, the Judiciary is acknowledging the concerns raised by members of the public who have complained that despite paying the fines for their traffic tickets, the tickets remain on the Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) as unpaid.

Court Administration Jamaica (CAD) said that in some instances, persons have indicated that these fines were paid in court.

“The Judiciary will be moving swiftly to have this issue rectified, particularly in those circumstances where persons paid for their traffic tickets at court offices across the island,” the CAD said.

Where persons have paid their traffic ticket fines at court offices and those tickets are still reflected on the TTMS as unpaid, those persons are being asked to do the following:

-Persons who are still in possession of their receipts are asked to send copies of those receipts to cu*************@ca*.jm. The information on the receipt will go through a verification process and upon satisfactory completion of same, the TTMS will be updated to reflect the payment with an indication that the matter was disposed of.

Persons who are no longer in possession of their receipts are asked to email their names, TRNs, and where available, the month and year the ticket was paid for. Internal checks will be made and once the information is found, the TTMS will be updated to reflect same.

“The Judiciary understands that this is causing significant inconvenience to persons who have genuinely paid their fines and is committing to working with these individuals to have the issue rectified within the shortest possible time once the information is brought to our attention,” said the CAD.

Persons may also contact the CAD at 876-754-8337 for additional information on this matter.

NewsAmericasNow.com