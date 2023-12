Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the answers and solutions to the global climate crisis require strategic leadership and significant resources.

Dr. Gonsalves made the comment while delivering a National statement at day two of the COP28 High level opening Segment on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said the problem cannot be solved by taking baby steps.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/PM-CLIMATE-CRISIS.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Chanolde Munroe