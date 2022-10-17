GloRilla and “F.N.F.” Producer Hitkidd Trade Words Over Contract Dispute

GloRilla and the producer of her breakout hit song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd are trading words following some contractual disputes over the rights of the song.

GloRilla recently signed a deal with Yo Gotti‘s label CMG. While the details of her contract with the label were not made public, the producer of “F.N.F” is now alleging that the song is a part of her deal with Gotti, who is now taking Hitkidd to court over the rights to the song.

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, Hitkidd says he is going public because he felt blindsided by the new push for the label to own the song. “So basically these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘FNF’ because they want to OWN the song, BUT they want to own the song to put it on this EP which both parties knew,” the producer said on Twitter.

“So tell me how you gone PUT ‘FNF’ in your contract without telling me, AFTER I told you & your MANAGER [every day] that we [were] in LA with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘FNF’,” he continues.

GloRilla pushed back against the allegations saying that it was Hitkidd who first signed away the song long before it blew up. She shared that she still got love for the producer who she came up with but blamed him for first blindsiding her by signing away the song’s rights the first week of them putting it out. GloRilla also made it clear that she wrote all her songs and has not made any money off “F.N.F.” despite the song being one of the biggest rap songs this year.

Power Entertainment founder and business partner of Hitkidd, Kadeem Phillips, also released a lengthy statement defending the producer and chiding Yo Gotti.

“He [Hitkidd] gave up 50% of the masters and 50% of the publishing for FNF directly to Glo,” Phillips wrote. “We actually did everything to protect Glo from the industry and herself. Honestly Glo independently collects the money for FNF its all hers she just doesnt own the song and never will. We actually saved her from losing millions and Glo was able to get a deal without having to sell her independent record.”

“Unfortunately CMG froze all the money even Glo money in their latest claim to us,” Phillips continued in a lengthy statement shared on Facebook. “So if she hasnt seen her money. Tell her to ask her label about it since she ‘sold’ her masters and publishing to them.”

Glorilla quickly responds to Kadeem Phillips, calling him the “biggest slime” in the entire ordeal with her label and the song’s producer.

The song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” became a viral hit on TikTok this summer following its release on April 29. The song has since caught the attention of other rappers, including Cardi B leading to GloRilla winning a BET Hip Hop Award for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist 2022.

GloRilla has since dropped another single, “Tomorrow,” and linked up with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2.”