The bleating of her goats was a verifiable alarm for a Vermont woman as a fellow villager raided her avocado tree on Sunday. Leroy Patrick, 21, a resident of the South Leeward village, had just sto…

A Redemption Sharpes man, in a drunken rage, on Friday, beat his mother while threatening to kill her and pursued her to her mother’s house, telling his grandmother to throw her out so he could end…