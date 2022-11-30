‘Gold Digger’ Trends After Kanye West $200K Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have official divorce and Ye’s classic single “Gold Digger” is trending after court docs reveal his massive child support payment.

KimYe’s divorce has been settled by a Los Angeles court. On Tuesday, it was reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian would share joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, while Kanye has been ordered to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support.

The divorce petition was filed by Kim Kardashian early last year and has been in court for almost all of 2021 and 11 months in 2022. The proceedings were wrought with drama by Kanye, who changed almost a dozen lawyers and insisted that he didn’t agree with the divorce and wanted his family back while also publicly bashing his ex-wife over their children.

According to TMZ, the divorce was settled with both parents having “equal access” to the children, but Kim is expected to have primary care and custody of the children. Their expenses will also be jointly borne by Kim, a billionaire, and Kanye, a former billionaire with a sizable wealth. However, as for a dollar figure of what Kanye’s 50% share looks like- it’s $200,000 a month for the four kids and is due on the first day of each month and has to be sent directly to Kim’s account.

According to TMZ, the rapper is additionally responsible for 50% of the educational expenses, including tuition and security expenses.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

The court also ruled that any future dispute between the parents must first go to mediation. The mandatory mediation order notes that if a party fails to join the mediation, the other party will, by default, win over the other.

The court also notably upheld a prenuptial agreement that existed between the two. This means that the prenup agreement is valid and enforceable despite past claims by Kanye that it was not.

As for their property, this is divided according to the prenup agreement. As part of the settlement, Kanye agreed to part with the $4.5 million home he bought across from Kim’s estate in exchange for keeping the couple’s $60 million Malibu beach property as well as the two ranches in Wyoming, another property- 300-acre parcel of land in Calabasas, a home in Belgium as well as his childhood home in Chicago.

As for Kim, she will get to keep the home they have in Idaho and the $60 million Hidden Hills home she currently resides in with the kids.

Back in October, Kim Kardashian had repaid Kanye West $23 million for his share of the purchase price of the Hidden Hills home they bought in 2014. The ex-couple also waived spousal support.

In the meantime, the settlement comes after much contention between Kanye and Kim, which was almost headed to a trial next month. It’s unclear if the terms of the agreement are amicable, as Kanye previously claimed that his ex-wife had “kidnapped” their daughter Chicago and has blocked him from seeing his children most of the time.

Kanye West has also had many public meltdowns in relation to the children whom he wanted to attend his Donda Academy sports and religious school.