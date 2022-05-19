Golden State Warriors beats Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry top-scored with 21 points as he helped Golden State Warriors beat Dallas Mavericks 112-87 in their Western Conference final opener.

Golden State Warriors restricted Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Doncic to 20 points in what was his lowest score of the play-offs.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points for Golden State Warriors and was also key in limiting Doncic’s impact.

Doncic averaged 29 points in the play-off series win against Utah Jazz and 32.6 points in the semi-final series victory over Phoenix Suns.

The next game of the best-of-seven series will take place tomorrow when Golden State Warriors will again be at home in San Francisco.

Miami Heat lead Boston Celtics 1-0 in the Eastern Conference final and they play their second game tonight.