Government actively considering regulating vending on beaches

The Government is looking seriously at regulating vending on beaches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among a range of issues addressed by Minister of Tourism, Carlos James on Radio on Sunday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/BEACH-VENDING.mp3

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves also agreed that the issue of Beach Vending has to be addressed, as the Beaches are a source of wealth for the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/BEACH-VENDING1.mp3

Photo by: Trip advisor