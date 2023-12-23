Government commits to fixing bridge leading to Fort Charlotte

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to repairing a bridge leading to Fort Charlotte following the completion of rehabilitation work on the fort.

So says Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning Montgomery Daniel while responding to a question from the opposition in the house of assembly earlier this week.

Minister Daniel explained why the work on the bridge is yet to commence.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/GOMERY-BRIDGE.mp3

Minister Daniel said the Fort Rehabilitation Project will be carried out before work on the bridge.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/DANIEL-FORT.mp3