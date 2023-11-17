Government commits to further development of Cultural and Creative Industries

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves says the Government is committed to the further development of the Cultural and Creative Industries in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister said the Cultural and Educational Hubs on the Windward and Leeward sides of the Island, are among major projects to be undertaken with finances from the Saudi Fund for Development.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad for infrastructure Projects in various sectors.

Speaking on Radio on Wednesday night, Minister Gonsalves said the agreement signed amounts to 50-million US dollars.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/CMG-PROJECTS1.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said a significant amount of money will go towards the construction of the Cultural Hubs.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/CMG-PROJECTS2.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files