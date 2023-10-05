Government continues in efforts to implement Integrated ID System

Efforts are continuing by the Government to implement an Integrated ID System for all Vincentians.

This is according to Minister responsible for Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves, as he presented the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Act, which was passed in Parliament.

He said this forms part of the Digital transformation process in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/DIGITAL-TRANSFORMATION.mp3

Parliament has been adjourned to Thursday 16th November at 10am.

