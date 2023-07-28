Government continues in its efforts to steer young people away from crime

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to create opportunities for young people, to steer them away from criminal activity.

The commitment was given by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, at a Media Conference at Cabinet Room on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the National Commission on Crime prevention will play an important role in this regard.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/NCCP-LEADERSHIP.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair