Government continues rebuilding process post Beryl

The government says it has completed one hundred and seventy one level one and two properties, as the process of rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl continues.

This disclosure has come from Minister of Housing Dr Orando Brewster while responding to a question in parliament on Thursday.

The Minister said one hundred and eighty-five repairs are ongoing and the Ministry has provided aid to over two hundred and forty persons to assist them in their own rebuilding.

He said that a total of five hundred and seventy one projects have either been completed, still have ongoing work or have received aid in the form of materials. Work on levels 3 and 4 is expected to commence shortly

The Minister said that the task of repairing requires more than a quick fix.

