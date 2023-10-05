Government continues to maintain sufficient animal stock

Since the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines signed an Memorandum of Understanding with Grenada they have ensured that there is sufficient animal stock locally.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Sabot Caesar made the point while answering a question in Parliament on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Agriculture Minister also noted that two jet loads of animals would be brought into the country to assist livestock producers to better position themselves to export.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture