Government continues to make efforts to ensure that citizens are covered and protected during huricane season

With St Vincent and the Grenadines experiencing unusual weather patterns, the government must ensure that they are able to respond to these issues in a timely manner.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this statement during a recent Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the relevant authorities will continue to observe the strange weather patterns and plan accordingly to ensure that citizens of the country are covered and protected.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/COVERED1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the country is continuing to work with international partners to fund Climate Change issues as well as Sustainable development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/COVERED2.mp3