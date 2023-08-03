Government currently finalizing the candidate list for scholarships

A list if being finalized for the successful applicants for the government’s tuition scholarships.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced yesterday on NBC Radio explaining that the list has to be narrowed down from the over 1000 applications received.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PM-SCHOLARSHIP.mp3

Additionally the Prime Minister announced that an agreement for a memorandum of understanding between the government of SVG Munro College arrived in cabinet on Thursday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PM-SCHOLARSHIP1.mp3