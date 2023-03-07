Government hopes that participants in the On-Site Internship Programme would land permanent jobs

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hoping that participants in the On Site Internship Programme will eventually gain permanent employment at the various Businesses to which they are assigned.

So says Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, who was delivering remarks during a Business Information Session held last Friday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/INTERN-EMPLOYMENT.mp3

The six-month On-Site internship program was launched in January, and targets participants aged 18 to 34 years old

The program is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division, with oversight functions performed by a steering committee.

It is being funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) at a cost of approximately 500-thousand US dollars, while the Government of SVG will contribute 40-thousand EC dollars.