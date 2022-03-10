Government officials to assess progress at the Richmond Quarry – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will journey to the Richmond Quarry site on Friday, accompanied by a team of Government Ministers and the Media, to assess the progress being made at the site.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme this morning, Dr. Gonsalves said the visit is being made to provide information and answer some of the questions being asked by individuals with regards to the quarry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/PM-QUARRY-VISIT.mp3

The Prime Minister said a full environmental and social impact study was carried out on the site, and approval was granted for the Hard Rock Quarry to be established.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/QUARRY-APPROVAL.mp3

The tour of the Richmond Quarry is scheduled to begin at 9:30 on Friday morning.