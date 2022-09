The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camilo Gonsalves says the Government will take a more aggressive approach to collecting unpaid taxes from defaulters.

This was among issues addressed by Minister Gonsalves while speaking on Radio yesterday.

He said his Ministry will provide the resources for the Inland Revenue Department to pursue this matter.

