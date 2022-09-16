Government proactive in dealing with sustainable development issues

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been very proactive in dealing with sustainable development issues, despite the challenges being faced.

This was among issues highlighted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program on Wednesday this week.

He provided an update on some of the projects that are ongoing throughout the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/DEVELOPMENT-PROJECTS.mp3

The Prime Minister also spoke about plans to have a new Reparations Committee appointed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/MORE-PROJECTS.mp3