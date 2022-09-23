Government putting measures in place for possible minimum wage increase

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Government putting measures in place for possible minimum wage increase
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said the Government is putting measures in place, to facilitate a possible increase in the minimum wage for workers.

Minister Gonsalves made the announcement during a News Conference at Cabinet Room yesterday.

During the Briefing, Minister Gonsalves announced that Public Servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a seven percent salary increase over a three-year period, for the years 2023 to 2025.

He also disclosed that a review is expected to be carried out of the minimum wage,

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/MINIMUM-WAGE.mp3

See also

Minister Gonsalves expressed gratitude to the Labour Unions for their co-operation in the negotiations for a salary increase for Public Servants.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/UNIONS-CO-OPERATION.mp3