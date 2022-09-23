Government putting measures in place for possible minimum wage increase

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said the Government is putting measures in place, to facilitate a possible increase in the minimum wage for workers.

Minister Gonsalves made the announcement during a News Conference at Cabinet Room yesterday.

During the Briefing, Minister Gonsalves announced that Public Servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a seven percent salary increase over a three-year period, for the years 2023 to 2025.

He also disclosed that a review is expected to be carried out of the minimum wage,

Minister Gonsalves expressed gratitude to the Labour Unions for their co-operation in the negotiations for a salary increase for Public Servants.

