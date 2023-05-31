Government receives pre-fabricated houses bought from the Guyanese Government

Twenty-one pre-fabricated houses bought by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines from the Government of Guyana are expected to be distributed to volcano affected areas this week.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, six of the houses will go to North Leeward, fifteen in North Central Windward and another six in North Windward.

The Agency for Public Information, API, says 12 two-bedroom houses are already here, and another 9 two-bedroom homes will arrive by the first week in June.

On January 20 2023, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed a 6 million EC loan arrangement with Demerara Bank Ltd (Guyana) for the purchase of 50 pre-fabricated houses.

Photo credit: Department of Public Information (Guyana)