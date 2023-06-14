Government signs contract with Synergy International Systems to launch the SAMIS project locally

Minister with responsibility for National Mobilization and Social Development Dr. Orando Brewster has highlighted the importance of the Software for Social Assistance Management Information Systems SAMIS project in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has contracted Synergy International Systems to develop and deploy the SAMIS project locally.

Speaking at a ceremony to officially sign a contract this morning, Minister Brewster said the project is timely as reform is needed for local social protection services.

Meanwhile, Social Protection Director for Synergy International Systems Lilit Gasparyan outlined some of the main goals of the organization which has worked with a number of other countries in the Caribbean to develop similar systems.

