Government still committed to making sure the nation’s roads are in optimal condition – says Minister of Transport and Works
Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said the Government remains committed to ensuring that the nation’s roads are in optimal quality.

He gave the assurance as he responded to a question during last Thursday’s sitting of Parliament.

Minister Daniel gave an update in relation to roads at Beachmont, the entrance to the office of the leader of the Opposition, and above the prison in Kingstown.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/DANIEL-ROADS1.mp3

Minister Daniel also provided an update on the Sion Hill to Dorsetshire Hill Roads and the Largo Height Road.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/DANIEL-ROADS2.mp3

 