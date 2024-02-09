Government to bring forward legislation to govern consumption of alcohol at funeral processions

Legislation will soon be in place to govern the consumption of alcohol at funeral processions here.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio this morning that this is one of the Bills listed to be dealt with at the Meeting of Parliament on Thursday next week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PM-AND-ALCOHOL.mp3

Dr. Gonsalves says issues relating to the penalties for gun and ammunition will also be dealt with in Parliament.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PM-AND-GUNS.mp3