Government to implement measures to ensure that Police Vehicles are better taken care of

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government will implement other measures to ensure that Police Vehicles are better taken care of.

In response to a question in Parliament on Monday, the Prime Minister said they are looking at the possibility of hiring skilled drivers to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police force.

The Prime Minister said greater efforts will be made to deal with the misuse of vehicles.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Shevern John on the method used for the distribution of Police Transport to the various districts.

Parliament has been suspended until Tuesday October 25th at 9am.