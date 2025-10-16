Government to Restart Construction at TSSS and GHS 

A photograph of Prime Minister Dr Ralph E. Gonsalves, obtained from the Agency for Public Information.

By S.Browne. Updated 5:40 p.m., Thursday, October 16, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves says work will soon continue on both the Thomas Saunders Secondary School (TSSS) and the Girls’ High School (GHS).

Dr. Gonsalves indicated that the original plans to refurbish the schools proved not to be feasible given the structural issues. Consequently, the Government determined that reconstruction, rather than cosmetic refurbishment, would better ensure long-term safety and sustainability.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that both buildings had serious structural deficiencies and that the initial assessments of the existing structures had to be corrected.

In relation to the GHS Grimble Hall, Dr. Gonsalves stated: “You have to knock it down and keep an architectural facade to keep features of what this iconic building has been, including the particular kind of staircase in it.”

He further explained that after the initial assessments were corrected and the budget adjusted, “We have had to go back to the CDB and we went, all that has been finished now, so we should be seeing a startup.”

The information was sourced from a press release by the Agency for Public Information.