Government will request additional 20 million US dollars from Saudi Development Fund

A request will be made by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for an additional 20 million US dollars from the Saudi Development Fund to carry out several projects in the country.

This is according to Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is among CARICOM Heads of Government to attend the Inaugural CARICOM Saudi Summit, to be held tomorrow in Saudi Arabia Capital Riyadh.

The Prime Minister was speaking on Radio yesterday before leaving the State for Saudi Arabia.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MORE-MONEY.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves outlined several projects to be funded by the Saudi Development Fund.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MORE-MONEY1.mp3

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines delegation to Saudi Arabia also includes Minister of Urban Development – Benarva Browne; Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister – Shackell Bobb; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Angie Williams; Senior Engineer – Cecil Harris; Chairman of Invest SVG – Tony Regisford; Economist II – Janelle Hannaway-Horne; CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority – Avanell Da Silva; Press Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister – Shevrell McMillan and Security Officer – Sergeant Kendal Horne.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel, highlighted the importance of the CARICOM-Saudi Summit, while speaking on NBC Radio this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MEETING-IMPORTANCE.mp3

The CARICOM-Saudi Summit is geared primarily at fostering Trade and Investment, enhanced cooperation and deepening Diplomatic ties between the Caribbean Community and Saudi Arabia.

The session will be co-chaired by Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman and CARICOM Chairman, Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel