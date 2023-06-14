Government working to address road congestion

The Government is working on addressing the issue of road congestion in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed the issue on Radio on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said that the influx of vehicles being imported into the country, is creating a bottleneck in traffic, particularly in the Arnos Vale area.

He said they are seeking to introduce alternative routes so as to address this issue of traffic congestion.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/ROAD-CONGESTION.mp3