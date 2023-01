The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Close to nine hundred houses have already been repaired and rebuilt under the Government Housing program, for persons affect by the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he provided an update on the project on NBC Radio yesterday.

