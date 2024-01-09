Governor General Dame Susan Dougan says 2023 was a year of significant economic recovery

This Country’s Governor General, Dame Susan Dougan has said that the year 2023 was marked by significant economic recovery and great achievements for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dame Susan was delivering the Throne Speech to mark the opening of the Fourth session of the Eleventh Parliament yesterday, at the Temporary Parliament Building at Calliaqua.

Dame Susan however said it has also been a period of extraordinary challenges for the global community.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/THRONE-SPEECH1.mp3

The Governor General said the Government will implement measures to address the crime situation as it continues to prioritize the safety and security of all Vincentians.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/THRONE-SPEECH2.mp3

Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.