Greater emphasis to be placed on the prevention and control of Non Communicable Diseases locally

Greater emphasis will be placed on the prevention and control of Non Communicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince while speaking on Radio yesterday.

He said Non Communicable Diseases NCDs are among the main challenges facing the local healthcare system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NCDS-CONCERN.mp3

The Minister said several initiatives will be implemented at the Enhams Clinic to better tackle the problem of Non Communicable Diseases.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NCDS-MANAGEMENT.mp3