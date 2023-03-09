Greiggs Heritage Festival opens to the public tomorrow

The Greiggs Heritage Festival which is being held as part of activities to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month, is expected to open to the public tomorrow Thursday March 9th .

President of the Greiggs Garifuna Council John Nero told NBC News that this year, 18 structures are being constructed, as the Council recreates a tribal and traditional community to educate Vincentians and visitors about the country’s rich heritage and history.

He said the Festival is being held for five days leading up to National Heroes Day on March 14th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/NERO1.mp3

Mr. Nero said their program will showcase three of the basic needs of humans – food, clothing and shelter and they would also show how Vincentians lived in the past.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/NERO2.mp3