Grenadines Recovery efforts progressing after Hurricane Beryl

Forty-four days after the passage of major hurricane Beryl the clean-up, recovery and reconstruction process on the Grenadines islands is continuing and progressing.

Minister of Grenadines Affairs Benarva Browne provided NBC News with an in-depth update on the work being done on the Grenadines islands.

Minister Browne says in Bequia a lot has been done on recovery works. She adds that there are still 52 persons in shelters.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/GRENADINES-UPDATE.mp3

The Minister says that Canouan is abuzz with activity with work from VINLEC being about 75 completed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/GRENADINES-UPDATE-1.mp3

And in Mayreau, the Minister says a lot of work has been done. She said the contractor has made a tremendous effort with the cleanup.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/GRENADINES-UPDATE-2.mp3