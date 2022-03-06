Gucci Mane Overtakes NBA YoungBoy On YouTube For No. 1 Trending Song

Gucci Mane now has the top trending song on YouTube after taking over the No. 1 spot from NBA YoungBoy, who the song was aimed at.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has taken a firm stance against his opponents in 2022, regularly hitting out against his OTF rivals. The rapper recently added two additional targets to his scope when he referenced Lil Baby and industry and streets legend Gucci Mane. Youngboy accused Gucci of cosigning his opps on his latest release, “I Hate YoungBoy.”

“Used to f**k with Gucci ’til I seen he like them p***y n**gas (B**ch),” he hurled on the track along with taking shots at Lil Durk and Lil Baby.

On March 04, the 1017 Records leader dropped his new track, “Publicity Stunt,” on which he seemingly violates NBA Youngboy. The track has surpassed Youngboy’s effort when it bumped to the number one spot on Youtube’s trending list. LaFlare made it clear that this effort was “Light Work.”

As for the actual diss, Gucci isn’t as direct as the youngster, leaving things a bit ambiguous by not calling any names. Still, the timing of “Publicity Stunt” and the references throughout are spot-on, as Gucci questions NBA’s decision to reference him on his diss track. The question is even more prevalent for Gucci since his newfound rival previously referred to him as something of a mentor on his 2019 track “Make No Sense.”

“I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006,” Gucci said in the outro of “Publicity Stunt.” He previously used the line in an Instagram post days before dropping.

“Is you my fan or my enemy Ni66a? He also questioned in a post promoting the new song.

Check out a few lines from Gucci’s diss track below.

“He’s tryna pull a publicity stunt / These rappers be p**sy, they bleed once a month / Don’t speak on my name, don’t get put in a blunt / You can diss all you want, still won’t get a response,” raps Gucci.

NBA Youngboy and DaBaby recently dropped their joint project Better Than You.

Screenshot Gucci Mane & NBA YoungBoy Youtube