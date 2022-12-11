Gun, ammo and 921g marijuana found during Turkenyen, GT operations; 4 arrested

Black Immigrant Daily News

An intelligence-led operation, conducted by ranks from the Guyana Police Force, has netted an illegal firearm with matching ammunition along with a quantity of marijuana.

The exercise was carried out by officers from the Force’s Major Crimes Investigation Unit and uniform ranks from Regional Division 4A between 01:00 hrs and 09:00hrs today at an apartment building in Turkeyen. Greater Georgetown, and at the Stabroek Market, Georgetown.

Four persons were arrested following the discovery.

According to police reports, at about 03:00hrs this morning at the Lot 345 Section D, Turkeyen, two-storey concrete building comprising of five apartments, the ranks went to one of the apartment at the lower flat which is being occupied by a 24-year-old shop keeper and his 20-year-old unemployed brother.

A search was carried out in a bedroom but nothing of evidential value was found. The ranks then carried out a search in another bedroom during which a rank found a mutli-colour haversack containing one Glock 9mm pistol, one magazine with four 9mm ammunition, and nineteen .32 rounds of ammunition. There were also 17 transparent plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offences committed and cautioned, and he admitted ownership of same.

Meanwhile, the ranks then went to another apartment at the said lower flat which is being occupied by a 26-year-old unemployed man and a 22-year-old female snackette attendant where a search was carried out.

A black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found under a chair.

The two suspects were told of the offence committed and cautioned and the male admitted ownership of the narcotic.

They were all arrested and taken to CID HQ. A black Honda CG motor cycle (# CH 5104) which was found at the said address was also taken to CID HQ and lodged.

The ranks then went to Stabroek market where searches were carried out under some stalls and a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found and taken to CID HQ.

The suspected cannabis which was found at Stabroek Market was weighed and it amounted to 393 grams.

The suspected cannabis which was found earlier at the two apartments amounted to 528 grams.

Video interviews and statements were taken and the four persons arrested are in custody as investigations continue.

NewsAmericasNow.com