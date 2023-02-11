Gunman fatally shot by cops; Another ATM heist in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A gunman was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police in Westmoreland on Saturday.

Reports are that the incident took place after an automated teller machine (ATM) heist moments before, the police stated in a post on their Twitter, social media page

Full details on the incident are not available at this time, but reports so far suggest that one firearm was seized following the shootout.

Reports are also emerging that another man was taken into custody as police continue to pursue other leads.

More details later.

The incident took place a week after criminals broke into another business facility, in a separate incident, in the same parish and stole an ATM containing a substantial amount of cash.

the machine was recovered. However, the money, reported to be more than $8 million, was missing.

Reports are that gunmen in last week’s incident men broke into a service station after disabling the alarm system.

NewsAmericasNow.com