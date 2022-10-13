Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time Despite Delay In YSL Rico Trial

Gunna was unsuccessful in his third attempt at securing bond when he appeared at the Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday despite the DA seeking to delay the YSL Rico trial by two months.

The rapper has been in police custody since May, and he is presently held at Fulton County Jail.

This is Gunna’s third bond application that ended in denial. His lawyers stated that the rapper’s renewed attempt at freedom comes after he was reportedly dropped from being named by the District Attorney’s office in relation to violent crimes in the YSL RICO indictment.

The “Pushing P” rapper appeared before Judge Ural Glanville, the same judge who previously denied his two previous bond applications.

Judge cites witness intimidation in denying Gunna bond

According to the judge, he was still concerned that if Gunna is granted freedom ahead of his trial in January 2023, he is likely to tamper with witnesses. “I still have the same concerns that have not been otherwise alleviated,” Glanville said.

Gunna’s lawyer Steve Sadow said in the application that the prosecution had not put forward sufficient evidence to justify the continued detainment of the rapper.

“The prosecution has been afforded ample time to develop evidence to support its motion to detain [Gunna],” his attorneys wrote in the filing. “It has not succeeded,” Sadow wrote.

Gunna is facing one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO act. Most of the offenses he has been named in relation to him posting on social media about YSL and also name-dropping the label in his music lyrics.

Gunna was also named in other offenses- theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The Atlanta rapper was also alleged named in a traffic stop search by police involving Young Thug in 2018. According to police, police had stopped two cars, one in which Gunna was riding in and another that was driving behind. The car behind with two defendants were “armed with numerous weapons with high capacity magazines to include an AK-47 with a 30-round magazine,” the indictment said.

Gunna’s wait for trial may be extended as the D.A requested this week that the trial be delayed until March 2023. Judge Glanville is set to determine the motion, but the original date for trial was set for January 9, 2023.

Among those who have opposed the proposed delay is Young Thug who noted that his right to a speedy trial is infringed. Fulton County D.A Fani Willis has, however, argued that the defendant’s rights are not infringed as there are eight defendants who have not been appointed defense counsel despite efforts by the court.