Gunna Had Dinner With Kanye West & Julia Fox At Paris Fashion Week

Gunna is having an amazing year and on the heels of the success of his new album he has linked up with Kanye West and his new boo Julia Fox for dinner in Paris.

On day 25, the new couple appears to be taking Paris by storm as they are seen wearing matching fits. Julia Fox has already come up with a name, and she has retired ‘Kimye’ and replaced it with ‘Juliye’ for her and Kanye’s budding romance.

Photos of her and Kanye West at Parish Fashion Week are littered across her social media account as the mother of one is busy keeping up with Ye.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of them at the Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

“Juliye” she captioned a photo of her and Kanye West decked out in all black PU Leather outfits.

Earlier, they were seen in matching denim two-piece haute couture, and later, they were photographed with other celebrities at BAPE founder Nigo’s first KENZO fashion show to make his initiation as creative director.

Among those present were Pusha-T, Pharrell, Gunna, Tyler, the Creator, and others. Gunna shared photos posing in Bottega Veneta and matching green and black sweater while Ye is wearing all black leather while Julia is seen wearing a red leather dress and silver boots and matching silver gloves.

“Had Dinner @ Riccko house N P aris with Yeeskii,” Gunna captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram.

There is also a video that gets wild as Julia, for reasons unknown, can be seen lifting her leg into the air while Gunna looks on and Ye stands behind her. Fans were not feeling the entire get-up as they shared their disapprovals online (as if Ye cares).

“What in the Haunted House is this?,” one person commented on a Shaderoom post. “The second slide got me rolling gunna plus one looks so awkwardly uncomfortable,” one fan said, speaking about an unknown woman who seems to be Gunna’s date.

“He downgraded I’m sorry,” another fan added.